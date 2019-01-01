My Queue

Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro tiene un consejo para los emprendedores
Emprendedores

"La rabia es un instrumento potentísimo. Es una condición que hay que cultivar", dijo el cineasta mexicano cuando una joven le pidió un consejo para los emprendedores mexicanos.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read
La lecciones que puedes aprender de Guillermo del Toro

El cineasta mexicano está a unas horas de posiblemente con uno o varios Oscar su más reciente filme "La Forma del Agua".
Premo | 5 min read