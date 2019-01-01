My Queue

Guinness World Records

14 Companies, Brands and CEOs That Have Broken Guinness World Records
14 Companies, Brands and CEOs That Have Broken Guinness World Records

These wacky and crazy stunts include Yahoo's largest simultaneous yodel and a Richard Branson kitesurfing stunt.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
Donnie Wahlberg Just Broke the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies Taken in 3 Minutes. Here's Why That Matters.

Long story short, it doesn't. But it's sorta fun to watch anyway.
Dan Bova | 2 min read
Watch 1,000 Robots Dance in Unison -- and Set a World Record

These bots have moves you've never seen.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read