Gujarat

StartupSaturday: Top 4 News From India's Startup Ecosystem
4 Things to Know

StartupSaturday: Top 4 News From India's Startup Ecosystem

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Bhavya Kaushal | 1 min read
How This Indian State is Fast-building an Innovation Landscape

How This Indian State is Fast-building an Innovation Landscape

The Gujarat State Government currently supports 184 startups and aims to support up to 2000 start-ups at the cost of 7000 crore rupees by the year 2021
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
#6 Things PM Modi Wants You To Know About India's First International Stock Exchange

#6 Things PM Modi Wants You To Know About India's First International Stock Exchange

PM Modi described the inauguration of India's first international exchange an "important milestone".
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
#6 Things That make Gujarat a Big Investment Hub in India

#6 Things That make Gujarat a Big Investment Hub in India

The pioneer state in itself, Gujarat is all set to woo investors with PM's inauguration to begin the four-long day event.
Komal Nathani | 5 min read
How This Startup Is Infusing Technology with Education in Rural Schools

How This Startup Is Infusing Technology with Education in Rural Schools

Learning Delight is currently functional in 3,300 rural government schools spread over nine districts of Gujarat
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read