Gun control
The social media giant's move is one of many from the corporate world in the wake of the Parkland shootings.
We live in an odd time when even mass murder is a fraught issue but if your heart is in the right place you will find a way to help.
This is part of the company's emoji update for iOS 10.
The Transportation Security Administration says it had a busy year in 2015.
More From This Topic
Social Responsibility
For better returns, should you invest in businesses engaged in social responsibility, or those on the opposite end of the spectrum?
Public Relations
Target's recent decision to ban guns along with other brands, such as Starbucks, Chili's and Sonic, brings with it impassioned reactions from both sides of the issue.
Company Culture
Before your company takes a side on a controversial issue, consider these three things.
Gun control
Following open carry demonstrations, Target has joined a host of other chains in 'respectfully requesting' that customers to leave their guns at home.
Gun control
Though it may sound like a precarious pairing, guns and alcohol will be kept strictly separate, the facility's owners vow.
Inventions
The backpack-like bulletproof shield may represent one of the most tragically apropos inventions of our time.
Innovation
The new technology could make auto accidents history and lower insurance bills. Yet lobbyists and politicians may champion individualism and resist a ban of traditional vehicles.
Franchises
Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz wrote an open letter to customers saying the presence of weapons in its stores is 'unsettling and upsetting' to too many of its customers.
