Gurus & Grads

TechTrek Professor Mentors IT Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

TechTrek Professor Mentors IT Entrepreneurs

Boston College's John Gallaugher doesn't try to be an all-knowing mentor to his students. But he does lead them on their first trek into the galaxy of tech.
Jason Daley | 5 min read
For This Nanotech Professor, Science Means Business

For This Nanotech Professor, Science Means Business

Alain Kaloyeros pioneered nanotech research at the University at Albany. Now he oversees a program in which students are trained to be both scientists and entrepreneurs.
Jason Daley | 4 min read