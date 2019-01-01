My Queue

Gustavo García Salazar

Niño de 6 años representa a México en Asia en concurso de cálculo
Noticias

Gustavo García Salazar y otros cuatro niños irán a Kuala Lumpur, Malasia, en donde competirán en representación de México en el Campeonato Mundial de Cálculo Aritmético Mental que se llevará a cabo el próximo 17 de julio.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read