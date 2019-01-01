My Queue

7 Must-Read Books From Entrepreneurs in the Trenches
7 Must-Read Books From Entrepreneurs in the Trenches

The right books can help you grow both as a person and an entrepreneur. Here's a few book recommendations from seasoned entrepreneurs.
Jonathan Herrick | 7 min read
This Guy Knows What Drives Business Success

This Guy Knows What Drives Business Success

Guy Kawasaki wants to help you peel away layers of uncertainty in your startup process.
Udemy | 3 min read
Guy Kawasaki's Top 6 Tips for Growing Your Business

Guy Kawasaki's Top 6 Tips for Growing Your Business

Public speaking coach Jonathan Li explains his 'guy' crush on the business author.
Jonathan Li | 4 min read
The Only 10 Slides Needed When Pitching Your Business (Infographic)

The Only 10 Slides Needed When Pitching Your Business (Infographic)

Renowned entrepreneur Guy Kawasaki breaks down how to pitch to investors in just 10 slides.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
5 Things I Learned About Successful Startups From Steve Jobs

5 Things I Learned About Successful Startups From Steve Jobs

Former chief evangelist for Apple shares what makes entrepreneurs reach the next level.
Guy Kawasaki | 3 min read

Guy Kawasaki: Social Media Sins to Avoid
Guy Kawasaki: Social Media Sins to Avoid

True social media power players don't make these clueless blunders.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
Could Your Posts Pass Guy Kawasaki's Social Media Test?
Could Your Posts Pass Guy Kawasaki's Social Media Test?

Tech guru Guy Kawasaki explains the special privilege that great social media earns.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
The Test All Great Content Must Pass, According to Guy Kawasaki
The Test All Great Content Must Pass, According to Guy Kawasaki

The former chief evangelist at Apple says this one benchmark determines your social media success.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
7 Entrepreneurs You Should Start Following Now
7 Entrepreneurs You Should Start Following Now

These inspiring thought leaders are worth studying and can provide key lessons.
Jeff Shore | 3 min read
The Gospel of Guy Kawasaki: 4 Startup Secrets to Getting Growth Right
The Gospel of Guy Kawasaki: 4 Startup Secrets to Getting Growth Right

The noted tech evangelist shares why entrepreneurs should imbue their businesses with deeper meaning, and how the venture capital funding paradigm has radically shifted.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
This Startup Just Landed Guy Kawasaki as Its Chief Evangelist
This Startup Just Landed Guy Kawasaki as Its Chief Evangelist

After stints as an advisor at big-name companies, the charismatic entrepreneur and investor is getting back into the startup scene.
Donna Moritz | 2 min read
Do I Need to Go to Business School?
Do I Need to Go to Business School?

Our expert explains how pluses and minuses of formal business training.
Tim Berry
5 Social Media Rules Every Entrepreneur Should Know
5 Social Media Rules Every Entrepreneur Should Know

Learn how big-name entrepreneurs, media elites and other thought leaders engage the masses on social media.
Brian Patrick Eha | 7 min read
Guy Kawasaki's Best Tips for Publishing Your Own Book
Guy Kawasaki's Best Tips for Publishing Your Own Book

Why should entrepreneurs take the traditional route to book publishing when they could take a more entrepreneurial approach?
Brian Patrick Eha | 4 min read
The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter
The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter

Following these investors can give you insight into the types of startups they find most interesting and the markets that are ripe for disruption.
Megan Rose Dickey