gyms

Smart Fitness & Gym Equipments That You Can Add To Your Home Gym
Personal Health

Smart Fitness & Gym Equipments That You Can Add To Your Home Gym

Hitting the gym can be tedious but wouldn't life be easier if we had all those smart equipment at home?
Priyadarshini Patwa | 4 min read
#10 Smart, Simple & Effective Ways To Motivate Yourself To Workout

#10 Smart, Simple & Effective Ways To Motivate Yourself To Workout

Have you been a couch potato for a while? These tips will surely get you motivated to start with some workout regime for sure!
Priyadarshini Patwa | 4 min read
Addressing the Growing Business of E-Gymming

Addressing the Growing Business of E-Gymming

The e-gymming brands provide one-on-one personal training tend to customise their instructions to cater to an individual's need according to their fitness goals
Riz Sunny | 6 min read
What Are The Key Factors To Remember Before Buying A Gym Franchise?

What Are The Key Factors To Remember Before Buying A Gym Franchise?

As per the speculations, Fitness and gymnasium industry in India is promising a CAGR of 20-27% every year
Franchise India Staff | 4 min read
We Tried a High-Tech New Fitness System and Got Yelled at by a Digital Trainer

We Tried a High-Tech New Fitness System and Got Yelled at by a Digital Trainer

Tonal promises the ultimate gym experience from the convenience of home.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read

More From This Topic

Making Fitness Your Business - Grow by Investing in the Nation's Health
Health and Fitness Businesses

Making Fitness Your Business - Grow by Investing in the Nation's Health

Fitness in India has come a long way from the sleepy but prestigious gymkhana clubs to the modern gyms and studios mushrooming in every city
Manisha Ahlawat | 4 min read
Five Reasons Why Fitness is Important for Entrepreneurs
Physical Fitness

Five Reasons Why Fitness is Important for Entrepreneurs

It's all about being "Kind to yourself" and having a clear cut plan about your health goals.
Gautam Kapur | 4 min read
This International Gym Chain is Here to Disrupt the Indian Market with its Low-cost Business Model
Health and Fitness Businesses

This International Gym Chain is Here to Disrupt the Indian Market with its Low-cost Business Model

For franchising, Trugym will consider entrepreneurs, who need to have passion even if they don't have history in franchising
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
These Female Fitness Trainers Have Proved How Career in the Field Can be Lucrative
Fitness Businesses

These Female Fitness Trainers Have Proved How Career in the Field Can be Lucrative

The growing demand to stay fit and healthy has given birth to various gymnasiums, fitness clubs
Madhusree Chowdhury | 4 min read
An Entrepreneurial Idea for Fitness Freaks
Physical Fitness

An Entrepreneurial Idea for Fitness Freaks

In an ever-expanding fitness industry, it can seem like a mammoth task to start a new business and achieve longevity
Aarti Pandey | 5 min read
#8 Reasons why Popularity of Gyms is Increasing Exponentially
Health and Fitness Businesses

#8 Reasons why Popularity of Gyms is Increasing Exponentially

In the recent years, healthcare has become one of India's largest sectors, both in terms of revenue and employment
Vikas Jain | 6 min read
How Are Gyms Becoming All-rounder In Indoor And Outdoor Fitness?
gyms

How Are Gyms Becoming All-rounder In Indoor And Outdoor Fitness?

'If an entrepreneur wants to stretch his or her boundaries, just staying within the four walls of the gym cannot make them grow'
Divya Himatsingka | 3 min read
Health Is Wealth: Revisiting The Age-old Adage
Health

Health Is Wealth: Revisiting The Age-old Adage

Being fit is more a personal choice, a continuous process that one has to follow day in and day out, voluntarily.
Venu Madhav | 3 min read