Will Trump Visa Order Fix a Broken System or Smash it?
The H-1B visa controversy pits tech companies that want reliable access to highly skilled workers against populists pushing a tough "hire American'' policy.
Peter Page | 8 min read
What You Need to Know About the Temporary Hold on Expedited H-1B Visas

The tech industry stands to be affected.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Why It's Time to Reform the H-1B Visa Program

The very tool we need so much is complicated, time-consuming and cost-prohibitive. Why is that?
Matthew Faustman | 8 min read