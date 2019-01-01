My Queue

Habilidades emprendedor

3 cosas que debes aprender sin importar tu área
Integrar nuevos conocimientos y aptitudes a tu currículum te ayudará a comunicarte mejor con tu equipo y adelantarte a tu competencia.
Adam Toren | 3 min read
Formando pequeños emprendedores

De acuerdo con la creadora del programa BusinessKids, las habilidades empresariales pueden desarrollarse durante la infancia.
SoyEntrepreneur | 4 min read
3 habilidades que un emprendedor debe cultivar

Seth Godin dice que todo emprendedor debe aprender a superar sus temores, pensar como artista y generar conexiones con su público.
Bryan Elliot | 4 min read