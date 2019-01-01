My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hadafi

Pitch Perfect: Hadafi Awards Three New Entrepreneurs In Its Fourth Season
Women Entrepreneurs

Pitch Perfect: Hadafi Awards Three New Entrepreneurs In Its Fourth Season

Hadafi is a free development program and competition that provides female entrepreneurs with training, finance and support to found an enterprise across the MENA region.
Fida Chaaban | 2 min read
The Best Of The Best: Hadafi Awards Three Female Entrepreneurs From The UAE

The Best Of The Best: Hadafi Awards Three Female Entrepreneurs From The UAE

Beating out 1000 entrepreneurs, 14 shortlisted projects and more than 600 submissions just from the UAE, three Dubai-based entrepreneurs were distinguished as winners of the Hadafi Women's Entrepreneurship Season 3.
Pamella de Leon | 2 min read