Hair Salon

The #8 company on our Franchise 500 list has an app that's been downloaded more than 10 million times, tracking customer appointments, history, and preferences.
The franchise is focusing on a digital-first experience.
John Paul DeJoria is the co-founder of Paul Mitchell Systems, Patrón Spirits and ROK Mobile.
In a two-part series, Jessica Abo sits down with the men behind WolffBehr to discuss how they created the brand.
John Paul Jones DeJoria says that selling encyclopedias as a young man toughened him up to face the world of balancing several highly successful global enterprises.
Jill Raedels worked with Enterprise for 13 years before opening a kids' haircutting franchise.
Phenix offers hair stylists, manicurists and other beauty workers a suite where they can run their own show.
Anticipating your market's needs is key for any business -- especially an upscale salon on New York City's Upper East Side.
Stylists at BLO/OUT Blow Dry Bar are trimming more than just hair. They're cutting out the chit chat, too. Here's why.
A look at how this salon-speakeasy concept has found a way to differentiate itself.
Cheston C. Syma is back from Iraq and Afghanistan, running ten Sport Clips locations and raising scholarship funds for his fellow vets and active-duty military personnel.
Pick your passion from our list of top personal-service franchises.
Blo, an international franchise, attracted the attention of Gwyneth Paltrow and others.
Nate Lehmann spills on how he solved the challenges of being a Sport clips Haircuts franchisee.
Looking for a business to supplement his retirement income, Dwight Teske opened a 18|8 Fine Men's Salon.
