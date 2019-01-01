My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hair Salon

#8 on the Franchise 500: Great Clips Reinvents the Haircut Experience
Franchise 500

#8 on the Franchise 500: Great Clips Reinvents the Haircut Experience

The #8 company on our Franchise 500 list has an app that's been downloaded more than 10 million times, tracking customer appointments, history, and preferences.
Patrick Carone | 2 min read
How Do You Innovate a Barbershop? Ask Great Clips Franchisees.

How Do You Innovate a Barbershop? Ask Great Clips Franchisees.

The franchise is focusing on a digital-first experience.
Brittany Shoot | 2 min read
Watch This Billionaire Define Entrepreneurship and Give Advice on How You Can Get Your Start

Watch This Billionaire Define Entrepreneurship and Give Advice on How You Can Get Your Start

John Paul DeJoria is the co-founder of Paul Mitchell Systems, Patrón Spirits and ROK Mobile.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
Kim Kardashian's Personal Hairstylist Is Now Launching a Hair Brand

Kim Kardashian's Personal Hairstylist Is Now Launching a Hair Brand

In a two-part series, Jessica Abo sits down with the men behind WolffBehr to discuss how they created the brand.
Jessica Abo | 3 min read
Co-founder of Paul Mitchell Hair-Care Products Shares Business Secrets to Becoming a Billionaire

Co-founder of Paul Mitchell Hair-Care Products Shares Business Secrets to Becoming a Billionaire

John Paul Jones DeJoria says that selling encyclopedias as a young man toughened him up to face the world of balancing several highly successful global enterprises.
Entrepreneur Network | 2 min read

More From This Topic

How This Woman's Young Daughter Inspired Her to Change Careers
Franchise Players

How This Woman's Young Daughter Inspired Her to Change Careers

Jill Raedels worked with Enterprise for 13 years before opening a kids' haircutting franchise.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
This Franchise Gives Hair Stylists a Salon of Their Own Without the High Costs
Franchise 500

This Franchise Gives Hair Stylists a Salon of Their Own Without the High Costs

Phenix offers hair stylists, manicurists and other beauty workers a suite where they can run their own show.
Jason Daley | 3 min read
From Power Breakfast to Power Beauty: How Extremely Busy Clients Inspired a Style Mogul
You've Arrived

From Power Breakfast to Power Beauty: How Extremely Busy Clients Inspired a Style Mogul

Anticipating your market's needs is key for any business -- especially an upscale salon on New York City's Upper East Side.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Shhh! This Philadelphia Hair Salon Is Putting a Stop to Awkward Small Talk
Marketing

Shhh! This Philadelphia Hair Salon Is Putting a Stop to Awkward Small Talk

Stylists at BLO/OUT Blow Dry Bar are trimming more than just hair. They're cutting out the chit chat, too. Here's why.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
What's in a Name? Ask the Blind Barber, a Salon That Offers More Than Meets the Eye.
Branding

What's in a Name? Ask the Blind Barber, a Salon That Offers More Than Meets the Eye.

A look at how this salon-speakeasy concept has found a way to differentiate itself.
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
Give This Franchisee a 'Cut' From Your Hair Care Bill This Month to Help Other Veterans Succeed
Franchise Players

Give This Franchisee a 'Cut' From Your Hair Care Bill This Month to Help Other Veterans Succeed

Cheston C. Syma is back from Iraq and Afghanistan, running ten Sport Clips locations and raising scholarship funds for his fellow vets and active-duty military personnel.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
Are People Your Passion? Here Are 111 Franchises That Might Suit You.
Franchises

Are People Your Passion? Here Are 111 Franchises That Might Suit You.

Pick your passion from our list of top personal-service franchises.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 10 min read
How This Blow-Dry Salon Franchise Went From 3 Units to 50
Franchises

How This Blow-Dry Salon Franchise Went From 3 Units to 50

Blo, an international franchise, attracted the attention of Gwyneth Paltrow and others.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
Why a Haircut Made This Entrepreneur Decide to Become a Franchisee
Franchise Players

Why a Haircut Made This Entrepreneur Decide to Become a Franchisee

Nate Lehmann spills on how he solved the challenges of being a Sport clips Haircuts franchisee.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Why I Opened My First Franchise at Age 70
Franchise Players

Why I Opened My First Franchise at Age 70

Looking for a business to supplement his retirement income, Dwight Teske opened a 18|8 Fine Men's Salon.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read