There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Haircare
Inventions
Withings, L'Oreal and Kerastase teamed up to create the world's first smart hairbrush.
John Paul Jones DeJoria says that selling encyclopedias as a young man toughened him up to face the world of balancing several highly successful global enterprises.
Jill Raedels worked with Enterprise for 13 years before opening a kids' haircutting franchise.
The reality TV star let fans pick which shade of blue she should dye her tresses via social media.
Gwen Jimmere created the Moroccan Rhassoul 5-in-1 Clay Treatment out of necessity -- and has now hit the seven-figure mark.
More From This Topic
Marketing
Stylists at BLO/OUT Blow Dry Bar are trimming more than just hair. They're cutting out the chit chat, too. Here's why.
Franchises
Blo, an international franchise, attracted the attention of Gwyneth Paltrow and others.
Dress Codes
Dress to impress the audience at your next presentation. Your grooming and sprucing up become part of the message.
Veterans
A snapshot of the restaurant and retail chains that are serving up Veterans Day deals to those who have served our country.
Beauty Businesses
Even if you're still in the planning stages for your new enterprise, it's never too soon to start thinking about these six operational issues that will impact and contribute to the success of your business.
Beauty Businesses
If you've never owned a retail business before, these tips will help choose the best location and type of building in which to situate your new business.
Beauty Businesses
How these 7 social networks can help you find clients and generate more sales
Beauty Businesses
Every new business owner faces an uphill battle for survival. Find out what hurdles you might encounter in the salon/spa industry.
Beauty Businesses
To be able to provide all the right services for your hair salon and day spa, here's who you'll need to bring on board to help.
Franchise
For this Sport Clips Haircuts franchisee, coaching a basketball team and running a franchise are more similar than you'd think.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?