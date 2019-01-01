My Queue

Halloween

This Granola Startup Hopes to Scare Up Sales With Black Granola for the Holidays
Branding

This Granola Startup Hopes to Scare Up Sales With Black Granola for the Holidays

The entrepreneur behind Gr8nola found a fun way to also build up her brand.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
Reese's New Machine Will Let You Exchange Candy You Hate for Peanut Butter Cups

Reese's New Machine Will Let You Exchange Candy You Hate for Peanut Butter Cups

Taking candy swapping to a whole new level.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
60-Second Video: Starbucks Unleashes a New Monstrosity!

60-Second Video: Starbucks Unleashes a New Monstrosity!

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Elon Musk Gets Boring and Uber Drops Meatballs. 3 Things to Know Today.

Elon Musk Gets Boring and Uber Drops Meatballs. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
5 Fun Halloween Marketing Ideas for Your Small Business

5 Fun Halloween Marketing Ideas for Your Small Business

Ready for some scary-good inspiration? Think about 'Halloween-izing' your products ahead of the holiday.
Syed Balkhi | 6 min read

Plans to Sell a 'Witch Kit' Spelled Trouble for Sephora
Halloween

Plans to Sell a 'Witch Kit' Spelled Trouble for Sephora

Before your company makes light of witches for Halloween, consider this: They're a real thing. And they don't ride broomsticks.
Joan Oleck | 3 min read
Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween
Employee Morale

Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween

We are very impressed.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
16 Tech-Inspired Halloween Costumes, From Steve Jobs to Swole Jeff Bezos
Halloween

16 Tech-Inspired Halloween Costumes, From Steve Jobs to Swole Jeff Bezos

Not sure what to be for Halloween? Here are some ideas.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read
Even Basic Witches Will Want These 12 Halloween Meals and Deals
Halloween

Even Basic Witches Will Want These 12 Halloween Meals and Deals

It's that time of year again.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
Shamrock Shakes and Pumpkin Spice Lattes: the Best-Branded Food for Every Season
Food

Shamrock Shakes and Pumpkin Spice Lattes: the Best-Branded Food for Every Season

How brands have focused on selling specialty products during an especially hot (or cold) time.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
How Uber and Lyft Get Drivers on the Road on Busy Nights Like New Year's
Uber

How Uber and Lyft Get Drivers on the Road on Busy Nights Like New Year's

Because they can't assign shifts to workers, ride-hailing companies use a variety of incentives to lure out their contract workers.
Lydia Belanger | 12 min read
The Adorable Cat From the Halloween Google Doodle Game Has Captured the Internet's Cold Dark Heart
Games

The Adorable Cat From the Halloween Google Doodle Game Has Captured the Internet's Cold Dark Heart

No one can get anything done.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Americans Are Expected to Break Halloween Spending Record This Year
Halloween

Americans Are Expected to Break Halloween Spending Record This Year

Costume, candy and jack-o-lantern sellers are cashing in on this haunted holiday.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
See How These 10 Companies Celebrate Halloween
Company Culture

See How These 10 Companies Celebrate Halloween

Bring on the costumes, competitions and candy.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
Don't Miss the 'Pokémon Go' Halloween Event -- It Could Get You Back Into the Game
Pokémon

Don't Miss the 'Pokémon Go' Halloween Event -- It Could Get You Back Into the Game

Things just got more spooky.
Alex Perry | 2 min read
Halloween is a yearly holiday celebrated by a number of countries on the last day of October. For businesses, Halloween is a seasonal opportunity to drive sales through deals, promotions and time-limited offers tied to the holiday.  