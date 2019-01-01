My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hamburgers

Burger King Plans to Sell the Impossible Whopper Nationwide This Year
Burger King

Burger King Plans to Sell the Impossible Whopper Nationwide This Year

The plant-based burgers will begin launching in select markets this summer.
Amrita Khalid | 3 min read
The Impossible Burger Slides Into White Castle! 3 Things to Know Today.

The Impossible Burger Slides Into White Castle! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
The 5 Best Burger Franchises You Can Buy (and How Much They Cost)

The 5 Best Burger Franchises You Can Buy (and How Much They Cost)

How many burgers would you have to sell to make back your initial investment?
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
To Celebrate National Hamburger Day, Here are 8 Franchises That Know How to Hit the Spot

To Celebrate National Hamburger Day, Here are 8 Franchises That Know How to Hit the Spot

Nothing feels better than a juicy burger, especially on an empty stomach. From Fatburger to Johnny Rockets, here are some of the best burger franchises in the U.S.
Lindsay Friedman | 6 min read
Analysis of Burger Market Finds Unwanted Ingredients: Rat and Human DNA

Analysis of Burger Market Finds Unwanted Ingredients: Rat and Human DNA

Watch out for veggie burgers.
Beth Kowitt | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Crazy Fast Food Burgers You Can Only Find in Japan
Franchises

Crazy Fast Food Burgers You Can Only Find in Japan

Finding customers for berry jam burgers may prove difficult anywhere else.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
Hardee's, Carl's Jr., to Introduce Midnight Moonshine Burger Tomorrow
Fast Food

Hardee's, Carl's Jr., to Introduce Midnight Moonshine Burger Tomorrow

The Midnight Moonshine Burger will be available for a limited time in more than 3,360 locations.
Sarah Whitten | 2 min read
Mark Wahlberg's Tiny Burger Chain Is About to Blow Up
Franchises

Mark Wahlberg's Tiny Burger Chain Is About to Blow Up

The Boston-based chain, called Wahlburgers, has signed agreements with five franchise groups to open 30 new restaurants in seven states.
Hayley Peterson | 3 min read
Are Flavored Buns The Next Fast Food Frontier?
Fast Food

Are Flavored Buns The Next Fast Food Frontier?

Burger buns with a taste all their own seem to be a trend, but can it last?
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
No Sibling Rivalry Here: These Franchisees Are Happily in Business Together
Franchise Players

No Sibling Rivalry Here: These Franchisees Are Happily in Business Together

Bill Nowak and Gail Gentry of Buffalo, New York, were chosen 'rookie of the year' by their Checkers franchisor.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
Here's What the McWhopper Would Actually Look Like
Burger King

Here's What the McWhopper Would Actually Look Like

Burger King wants to combine the Whopper and McDonald's Big Mac for one day, in one location. Here's a guide to making it yourself.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
The CEO of Carl's Jr. Doesn't Care If You're Offended by the Chain's Sexy Ads
Marketing

The CEO of Carl's Jr. Doesn't Care If You're Offended by the Chain's Sexy Ads

The burger chain runs commercials starring swimsuit models for the same reason it is putting a hotdog on top of a cheeseburger: because 'young, hungry guys' love it.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Why Wendy's and McDonald's Still Don't Have Veggie Burgers
Health

Why Wendy's and McDonald's Still Don't Have Veggie Burgers

Two of America's Big 3 burger chains are under pressure to add a meatless burger to their menus.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
McDonald's Tests Another Premium Customization Option
McDonald's

McDonald's Tests Another Premium Customization Option

The burger chain is testing 'Taste Crafted Burgers and Chicken' in select locations in Atlanta, Portland and Southern California.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
McDonald's Brings Back Bigger, More Expensive Burger
McDonald's

McDonald's Brings Back Bigger, More Expensive Burger

As the fast-food chain dabbles in premium ingredients, it is adding sirloin burgers to the menu for a limited time.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read