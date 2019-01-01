There are no Videos in your queue.
Hamburgers
Burger King
The plant-based burgers will begin launching in select markets this summer.
How many burgers would you have to sell to make back your initial investment?
Nothing feels better than a juicy burger, especially on an empty stomach. From Fatburger to Johnny Rockets, here are some of the best burger franchises in the U.S.
Watch out for veggie burgers.
Franchises
Finding customers for berry jam burgers may prove difficult anywhere else.
Fast Food
The Midnight Moonshine Burger will be available for a limited time in more than 3,360 locations.
Franchises
The Boston-based chain, called Wahlburgers, has signed agreements with five franchise groups to open 30 new restaurants in seven states.
Fast Food
Burger buns with a taste all their own seem to be a trend, but can it last?
Franchise Players
Bill Nowak and Gail Gentry of Buffalo, New York, were chosen 'rookie of the year' by their Checkers franchisor.
Burger King
Burger King wants to combine the Whopper and McDonald's Big Mac for one day, in one location. Here's a guide to making it yourself.
Marketing
The burger chain runs commercials starring swimsuit models for the same reason it is putting a hotdog on top of a cheeseburger: because 'young, hungry guys' love it.
Health
Two of America's Big 3 burger chains are under pressure to add a meatless burger to their menus.
McDonald's
The burger chain is testing 'Taste Crafted Burgers and Chicken' in select locations in Atlanta, Portland and Southern California.
McDonald's
As the fast-food chain dabbles in premium ingredients, it is adding sirloin burgers to the menu for a limited time.
