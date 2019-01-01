My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hampton Creek

The 10 Worst Entrepreneurs of 2016
CEOs

The 10 Worst Entrepreneurs of 2016

Failing honestly is not a bad thing. Misdeeds that harm stakeholders are.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
After Suing Smaller Competitor, Unilever to Sell Egg-Free Version of Hellman's Mayo

After Suing Smaller Competitor, Unilever to Sell Egg-Free Version of Hellman's Mayo

The decision by the food giant is the latest twist in the ongoing Mayo Wars with Hampton Creek, a San Francisco-based startup that has gained attention for its vegan product called Just Mayo.
Beth Kowitt | 3 min read
McDonald's Ex-CEO Will Help Sell You Vegan Burgers

McDonald's Ex-CEO Will Help Sell You Vegan Burgers

He just joined the board of 'fake meat' startup Beyond Meat.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Hampton Creek Tells FDA Mayo and Mayonnaise Are Different

Hampton Creek Tells FDA Mayo and Mayonnaise Are Different

The startup responded to the agency's demand it stops claiming it makes mayonnaise.
Biz Carson | 4 min read
No Eggs, No Mayo: FDA Goes After Hampton Creek for Naming Its Vegan Spread 'Just Mayo'

No Eggs, No Mayo: FDA Goes After Hampton Creek for Naming Its Vegan Spread 'Just Mayo'

The FDA is not amused.
Laura Entis | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Unilever Drops Mayonnaise Suit Against Startup Hampton Creek
Legal Issues

Unilever Drops Mayonnaise Suit Against Startup Hampton Creek

The case alleged false advertising and unfair competition related to its Just Mayo product.
Reuters | 1 min read
Food Startup Hampton Creek Raises $90 Million
Funding

Food Startup Hampton Creek Raises $90 Million

The company behind Just Mayo has closed its Series C round, which includes investments from an eclectic group from Salesforce's Marc Benioff to Renaissance man Jean Pigozzi.
Beth Kowitt | 4 min read
Hampton Creek Reinvents the Egg
100 Brilliant Companies

Hampton Creek Reinvents the Egg

The San Francisco startup has developed a plant-based substitute that's both cheaper and healthier than the real thing.
Jason Ankeny | 5 min read
This Startup Just Raised $23 Million Thanks to Wealthiest Man in Asia
Starting a Business

This Startup Just Raised $23 Million Thanks to Wealthiest Man in Asia

Egg-replacement startup Hampton Creek has raised its biggest round of funding to date thanks to the investment of Asian billionaire Li Ka-shing.
Jay Yarow | 5 min read