Handshakes
Ready For Anything
The first impression informs how you're thought of well beyond the first moment, so get it right.
From handshake to stance to tone of voice, your physical alignment with the client's presentation helps you close the deal.
The celebrity investors have a firm grip on how to seal the deal. Never be limp, awkward or, the worst, sweaty, and be sure to make this one key connection.
Nothing in your body language speaks louder than how you shake hands.
'West Texas Investors Club' sees aspiring entrepreneurs travel deep into the heart of Texas, where their business ideas and personal character are pushed to new limits.
Networking
Many people are grossed out by moist or sweaty hands, and some fear germs and dirt, but what's the alternative?
Ready For Anything
If you're going to get anywhere in business, you need people to take you seriously.
Marketing
Business guru Guy Kawasaki talks about the basis of a winning handshake in business.
