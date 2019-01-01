My Queue

Handshakes

The Science of the First Impression: 5 Elements of a Great First Impression
Ready For Anything

The first impression informs how you're thought of well beyond the first moment, so get it right.
Carolyn Sun | 8 min read
3 Simple Body Language Tips to Turbocharge Your Selling

From handshake to stance to tone of voice, your physical alignment with the client's presentation helps you close the deal.
Marc Wayshak | 3 min read
4 'Shark Tank' Stars on How to Shake Hands Like You Mean Business

The celebrity investors have a firm grip on how to seal the deal. Never be limp, awkward or, the worst, sweaty, and be sure to make this one key connection.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
8 Handshakes That Make Unforgettably Bad First Impressions

Nothing in your body language speaks louder than how you shake hands.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
This New Reality TV Show Is Like 'Shark Tank' With a Gritty, Southern Spin

'West Texas Investors Club' sees aspiring entrepreneurs travel deep into the heart of Texas, where their business ideas and personal character are pushed to new limits.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Do We Really Need to Shake Hands?
Networking

Many people are grossed out by moist or sweaty hands, and some fear germs and dirt, but what's the alternative?
Deborah Mitchell | 4 min read
9 Proven Ways to Get People to Take You Seriously
Ready For Anything

If you're going to get anywhere in business, you need people to take you seriously.
Drake Baer | 6 min read
Insights: What Makes a Great Handshake
Marketing

Business guru Guy Kawasaki talks about the basis of a winning handshake in business.