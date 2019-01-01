My Queue

Hanukkah

'Shark Tank' Update: The Mensch Is Off the Bench
'Shark Tank' Update: The Mensch Is Off the Bench

A Hanukkah doll has grown with the help of two very different sharks.
Brian O'Connor | 5 min read
There's a Hilariously Embarrassing Error in Lord & Taylor's Latest Ad

There's a Hilariously Embarrassing Error in Lord & Taylor's Latest Ad

A good copy editor is a beautiful thing -- especially in the realm of foreign languages.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
Grab a Tissue: Apple's Latest Holiday Ad Is Another Tear Jerker.

Grab a Tissue: Apple's Latest Holiday Ad Is Another Tear Jerker.

Prepare thine eyes. Apple wants you to feel all the feels, hmmm, probably all the way to the checkout.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read