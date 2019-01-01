My Queue

Happiness

Richard Branson's 8 Keys to Happiness and Success
Success

Richard Branson's 8 Keys to Happiness and Success

It boils down to family, friends, fun, purposeful work and money -- in that order.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
Exercise Officially Makes You Happier Than Money, According to Yale and Oxford Research

Exercise Officially Makes You Happier Than Money, According to Yale and Oxford Research

The team also noticed that certain sports that involve socializing can have more of a positive effect on your mental health than others.
Ruqayyah Moynihan | 3 min read
Why Happy People Earn More Money

Why Happy People Earn More Money

Studies have shown that happy people perform better at work.
GOBankingRates | 7 min read
9 Ways Happy People Start Their Mornings

9 Ways Happy People Start Their Mornings

You can't control everything that happens during the day but you can control how it begins.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
Starting a Business That Increases Your Happiness Will Make You A Better Person

Starting a Business That Increases Your Happiness Will Make You A Better Person

Work needs a goal and happiness is the one goal everyone agrees is worth working for.
John Rampton | 10 min read

More From This Topic

Exclusive: Marie Kondo's Advice for People, Like Steve Jobs, Who Swear by Messy Desks
Marie Kondo

Exclusive: Marie Kondo's Advice for People, Like Steve Jobs, Who Swear by Messy Desks

The pop culture icon also shares tips for tidying your work space, the worst and best advice she ever received and her favorite app.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read
7 Reminders for Being a Better Person
Inspiration

7 Reminders for Being a Better Person

With so many distractions, we can lose sight of what it means to be a good person. Here are some helpful reminders to keep us on a positive course to success.
Jason Fell | 5 min read
Organization Guru Marie Kondo's Netflix Show Transforms People's Homes and Their Lives. Learn Her Simple Method to Increase Joy and Decrease Clutter.
Happiness

Organization Guru Marie Kondo's Netflix Show Transforms People's Homes and Their Lives. Learn Her Simple Method to Increase Joy and Decrease Clutter.

The beloved Japanese author and consultant's television show isn't just about transforming living spaces.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
Motivation Is Not Really Required to Succeed
Motivation

Motivation Is Not Really Required to Succeed

Progress comes from establishing smart systems and habits, then getting out of your own way.
Aytekin Tank | 8 min read
When Women Are Chronically Unhappy at Work and How to Fix it

When Women Are Chronically Unhappy at Work and How to Fix it

No matter how much you love what you do, you may be unhappy at work. Thankfully, it doesn't have to be permanent.
Dana Shaw-Arimoto | 6 min read
5 Daily Habits for on-the-Job Happiness
Happiness

5 Daily Habits for on-the-Job Happiness

Research shows that happier people are more motivated, persistent and outperform negative people.
Jeff Olson | 4 min read
Cultivating Gratitude and Happiness Will Boost Your Business
Entrepreneur Mindset

Cultivating Gratitude and Happiness Will Boost Your Business

Focusing on your overall happiness is important to succeeding.
Blair Singer | 5 min read
Investing in Your Happiness Is the Path to Success
Mental Health

Investing in Your Happiness Is the Path to Success

Square peg, round hole. You will fit in somewhere.
Malachi Thompson | 5 min read
You Can Nap on the Job at These 10 Companies
naps

You Can Nap on the Job at These 10 Companies

Companies ranging from international mega-corporations to scrappy startups are already reaping the rewards of providing naptime benefits.
GOBankingRates | 7 min read
Using the 'Whenever' Rule to Not Feel Crappy About Your Social Media Feed
Social Media

Using the 'Whenever' Rule to Not Feel Crappy About Your Social Media Feed

Whenever you're having one of those days and seeing others' social media posts makes you feel low, the "whenever" rule can help cheer you up.
Jessica Abo | 5 min read