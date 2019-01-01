There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Happiness
Success
It boils down to family, friends, fun, purposeful work and money -- in that order.
The team also noticed that certain sports that involve socializing can have more of a positive effect on your mental health than others.
Studies have shown that happy people perform better at work.
You can't control everything that happens during the day but you can control how it begins.
Work needs a goal and happiness is the one goal everyone agrees is worth working for.
More From This Topic
Marie Kondo
The pop culture icon also shares tips for tidying your work space, the worst and best advice she ever received and her favorite app.
Inspiration
With so many distractions, we can lose sight of what it means to be a good person. Here are some helpful reminders to keep us on a positive course to success.
Happiness
The beloved Japanese author and consultant's television show isn't just about transforming living spaces.
Motivation
Progress comes from establishing smart systems and habits, then getting out of your own way.
No matter how much you love what you do, you may be unhappy at work. Thankfully, it doesn't have to be permanent.
Happiness
Research shows that happier people are more motivated, persistent and outperform negative people.
naps
Companies ranging from international mega-corporations to scrappy startups are already reaping the rewards of providing naptime benefits.
Social Media
Whenever you're having one of those days and seeing others' social media posts makes you feel low, the "whenever" rule can help cheer you up.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?