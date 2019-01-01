My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hard Work

How This Cowboy Hat Reminds the CEO of Zenefits That Hard Work Is Always Worth It
Motivation

How This Cowboy Hat Reminds the CEO of Zenefits That Hard Work Is Always Worth It

When he's not at the office, Jay Fulcher is working at his family's horse ranch. Both take a grueling amount of time and commitment.
Jay Fulcher | 3 min read
4 Ways to Get Unstuck at Work and in Life

4 Ways to Get Unstuck at Work and in Life

We all face challenges sometimes. Luckily, the brain is well-equipped to deal with tough times.
Ellevate | 5 min read
10 Steps to Help Get Your Career Back on Track

10 Steps to Help Get Your Career Back on Track

Up or out? Here's what to do when your career stalls.
GOBankingRates | 7 min read
'Work Smart, Not Hard' Is a Lie: Why Smart Is Nice But It's Hard that Matters

'Work Smart, Not Hard' Is a Lie: Why Smart Is Nice But It's Hard that Matters

Sorry, Tim Ferriss fans. No high performer actually has a four-hour workweek.
Marc Effron | 6 min read
A $20,000 Watch That Tells More Than Time

A $20,000 Watch That Tells More Than Time

After struggling for years, an entrepreneur finally splurged -- and it pushed her to work harder.
Stephanie Schomer | 3 min read

More From This Topic

How Risking It All Helped This Entrepreneur Find Success
Risk

How Risking It All Helped This Entrepreneur Find Success

The co-founder of Farmshelf explains how he only had one shot to make it work.
Andrea Huspeni | 1 min read
12 Inspiring Tweets From 'Hamilton' Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda
Creativity

12 Inspiring Tweets From 'Hamilton' Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda

He shows that creative pursuits are never easy, but always worth it.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Why You Can't Make a Great Product Unless You Love the Day-to-Day Work
Work Ethic

Why You Can't Make a Great Product Unless You Love the Day-to-Day Work

Nobody sees all the work you put into making something great, but that's the most important part.
Greg Rollett | 2 min read
Why You Need to Work for Your Opportunity, Not Wait for One
Work Ethic

Why You Need to Work for Your Opportunity, Not Wait for One

How self-described "MFCEO" Andy Frisella built his empire.
Gerard Adams | 2 min read
The 8 Lessons Entrepreneurs Could Learn From Farmers
Entrepreneurs

The 8 Lessons Entrepreneurs Could Learn From Farmers

Embracing a farmer's work ethic will do more than put food on your table.
Amol Deshpande | 6 min read
Building a Hard-Working Team Starts With You
Startup Basics

Building a Hard-Working Team Starts With You

For better or worse, the cornerstone of a startup's culture is going to be the founder.
George Deeb | 4 min read
Why You Can't Get Out of Hard Work
Work Ethic

Why You Can't Get Out of Hard Work

Will Flanagan, general manager of Chicago Inno, says there really no trick around working hard and you just know when you are.
BizCast | 1 min read
Don't Believe Success Comes From Hard Work Alone
Success Strategies

Don't Believe Success Comes From Hard Work Alone

Get-it-done grit is necessary but not sufficient to attaining success in life. That which you do must be worthy of your precious time, and that's a determination only you can make.
Joe De Sena | 3 min read
Taking the Easy Way Can Be The Best Method for Getting Ahead
Growth Strategies

Taking the Easy Way Can Be The Best Method for Getting Ahead

If you can get the same results with less work, that's called efficient.
Melissa Chu | 7 min read
A CEO's Tips for Raising Work-Smart Kids
Child growth

A CEO's Tips for Raising Work-Smart Kids

One way parents can instill a love and appreciation of work in their children? Let them fail.
Mark S. Casady | 6 min read