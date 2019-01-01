My Queue

Hardee's

How Hardee's Shed Its Bikini-Centric Ad Strategy, and Cleverly Grew Up
Hardee's

How Hardee's Shed Its Bikini-Centric Ad Strategy, and Cleverly Grew Up

The franchise is repositioning itself as forward-thinking.
Claire Zulkey | 2 min read
Hardee's, Carl's Jr., to Introduce Midnight Moonshine Burger Tomorrow

Hardee's, Carl's Jr., to Introduce Midnight Moonshine Burger Tomorrow

The Midnight Moonshine Burger will be available for a limited time in more than 3,360 locations.
Sarah Whitten | 2 min read
Is the Year of the Bun Over? Wendy's Ends Pretzel Burger.

Is the Year of the Bun Over? Wendy's Ends Pretzel Burger.

Wendy's is ending the run of its wildly successful pretzel bun, bringing out a brioche burger to end a year full of innovative buns.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
This Mega Deal Means Carl's Jr. and Hardee's Are Now in the Same Family as Arby's, Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon

This Mega Deal Means Carl's Jr. and Hardee's Are Now in the Same Family as Arby's, Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon

Roark Capital Group will acquire CKE Inc., the parent company of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, adding to its extensive franchise brand portfolio, which includes Wingstop, Carvel Ice Cream and Arby's.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read