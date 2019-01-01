My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hardship

For Immigrants, America Was, Is and Always Will be Great
Immigrant Entrepreneurs

For Immigrants, America Was, Is and Always Will be Great

Some of the most enthusiastic Americans weren't born in America.
Doe Deere | 5 min read
Don't Waste Your Time Listening to Your Fear

Don't Waste Your Time Listening to Your Fear

Fear is often a liar, but not always. Learn when to ignore it.
Steve Eakin | 3 min read
3 Ways to Make Yourself Stronger at the Broken Places

3 Ways to Make Yourself Stronger at the Broken Places

Resilience doesn't help you avoid life's hardships; it's a technique to profit from them.
Anne Grady | 7 min read
5 Tips to Help You Overcome Startup Struggles

5 Tips to Help You Overcome Startup Struggles

It's at these points that our strength, tenacity, resiliency, courage and motives as entrepreneurs are tested and sharpened.
Andrew Medal | 5 min read
7 Traits That Will Help You Overcome Adversity

7 Traits That Will Help You Overcome Adversity

Having the right attitude can help you overcome your shortcomings, or at least help you get your foot in the door.
Stephen Key | 4 min read

More From This Topic

5 Key Lessons Every Entrepreneur Can Learn From 'Unbroken' Louis Zamperini
Lessons

5 Key Lessons Every Entrepreneur Can Learn From 'Unbroken' Louis Zamperini

You've read the book or seen the film, now apply the wisdom of this true story of persistence and overcoming all odds to your endeavors.
Adam Toren | 5 min read
The 6 Scary Truths About Becoming an Entrepreneur
Challenges

The 6 Scary Truths About Becoming an Entrepreneur

The haunting, messy reality of running a business is at times painful -- yet it's also exhilarating.
Stacey Alcorn | 7 min read