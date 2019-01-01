My Queue

harper lee

Smile at Harper Lee's Wry Trick to Overcome Public Speaking Fears
Public Speaking

Smile at Harper Lee's Wry Trick to Overcome Public Speaking Fears

The pep talk from this reclusive writer will make you laugh.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
10 Powerful Harper Lee Quotes

10 Powerful Harper Lee Quotes

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author would have been 90 today.
Lindsay Friedman | 3 min read