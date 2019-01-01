My Queue

Harry Potter

9 Quotes on Success and Failure from J.K. Rowling
Project Grow

9 Quotes on Success and Failure from J.K. Rowling

'Your conception of failure might not be too far removed from the average person's idea of success.'
Hayden Field and Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
The Billion-Dollar Business Behind the 'Harry Potter' Franchise (Infographic)

The Billion-Dollar Business Behind the 'Harry Potter' Franchise (Infographic)

Warner Brothers knows all about fantastic profits and where to find them.
Matthew McCreary | 1 min read
Can an Off-Broadway Harry Potter Comedy Make Money? You Bet Your Hufflepuff It Can.

Can an Off-Broadway Harry Potter Comedy Make Money? You Bet Your Hufflepuff It Can.

Inside the serious business of funny business.
Victoria Cairl | 5 min read
The Most Inspirational Quote From Every Harry Potter Book on the Series' 20-Year Anniversary

The Most Inspirational Quote From Every Harry Potter Book on the Series' 20-Year Anniversary

'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' was published 20 years ago on this day.
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read
3 Lessons J.K. Rowling Taught Me About Sales Opportunities

3 Lessons J.K. Rowling Taught Me About Sales Opportunities

The author of the now-legendary classic "Harry Potter" series was a broke stay-at-home mom who simply learned how to seize opportunity.
Ken Dunn | 4 min read

J.K. Rowling's Chair Fetches Eye-Popping Amount at Auction
Culture

J.K. Rowling's Chair Fetches Eye-Popping Amount at Auction

The author used the chair to write the first two Harry Potter books.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Famous Failures Who Will Inspire You
Ready For Anything

Famous Failures Who Will Inspire You

Jake Ducey's new book, Purpose Principles, is chock-full of examples of high achievers who persisted despite overwhelming tough odds.
Meiko Patton | 5 min read
The Power of Harry Potter's Marketing Potion
Marketing

The Power of Harry Potter's Marketing Potion

Here are three ways your small business can replicate the boy wizard's magical marketing strategy.
Jason Fell
Harry Potter By the Numbers
Project Grow

Harry Potter By the Numbers

With the final movie installment only hours away, we break down some of the most interesting numbers associated with the epic franchise.
Jason Fell