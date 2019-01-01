My Queue

headquarters

6 Key Questions to Get You Set Up Where You Want to Be
Location

6 Key Questions to Get You Set Up Where You Want to Be

'Location, location, location' is not just for judging retail space. Every company that can should evaluate where to establish itself by both soft and hard metrics.
Jake Rheude | 7 min read
Why Your New Company Needs an Old Building

Why Your New Company Needs an Old Building

Consider a solid building with character over a new construction.
Paula Wallace | 6 min read
5 Factors to Weigh When Choosing Your Company's Headquarters

5 Factors to Weigh When Choosing Your Company's Headquarters

Don't follow the crowd and set up shop in a popular startup area. Instead, ask yourself, "Why?"
Amit Kothari and Pravina Pindoria | 7 min read
Amazon Has Triggered a $5 Billion Bidding War -- Here Are the Craziest Proposals for Its New Headquarters

Amazon Has Triggered a $5 Billion Bidding War -- Here Are the Craziest Proposals for Its New Headquarters

The company's new campus, called HQ2, will bring 50,000 new jobs, Amazon says.
Leanna Garfield | 4 min read
Clif Bar Employees Are Using Spin Classes to Power the Company's HQ

Clif Bar Employees Are Using Spin Classes to Power the Company's HQ

The food company is turning cardio into electricity.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Snapchat Is Making the UK Its International Headquarters
Snapchat

Snapchat Is Making the UK Its International Headquarters

The move is unusual for a U.S.-based tech firm.
Lara O'Reilly | 2 min read
Hundreds of Employees Laid Off at Staples HQ
Layoffs

Hundreds of Employees Laid Off at Staples HQ

The 'bloodbath' affected both senior and junior employees.
Dan Primack | 1 min read
Should You Rent or Buy Your Startup Headquarters?
Real Estate

Should You Rent or Buy Your Startup Headquarters?

Deciding whether to rent or buy your growing startup's headquarters isn't easy. But there are three questions you can ask yourself to make the decision simpler.
Zeynep Ilgaz | 4 min read