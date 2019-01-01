My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Headsets

5 Essential Tech Tools For Telecommuters
Telecommuting

5 Essential Tech Tools For Telecommuters

This arsenal of gadgets, including mobile hotspots, wireless headsets and battery boosters, helps remote staffers stay connected.
Larry Alton | 3 min read
Apple's Latest Patent Tracks Temperature, Perspiration and Heart Rate -- in Your Headphones

Apple's Latest Patent Tracks Temperature, Perspiration and Heart Rate -- in Your Headphones

Filed in 2008, the USPTO granted the request by Apple for a headphone system that can monitor biometric data and can potentially be controlled with head gestures.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
October Means It's Tax Time For Many Businesses

October Means It's Tax Time For Many Businesses

Most folks don't think about taxes until the spring, but October has some important tax deadlines for business owners.
Barbara Weltman | 4 min read
10 Tech Gadgets to Help Manage Your Business

10 Tech Gadgets to Help Manage Your Business

When it comes to technology, it pays to think small. Here are several tools to give you everything you need to run your business, even if you had to do it out of your backpack.
Jonathan Blum | 7 min read
A New Bluetooth Device Makes You Hands-Free Without the Hurt

A New Bluetooth Device Makes You Hands-Free Without the Hurt

A new Bluetooth device from Bose makes you hands-free without the hurt
Jonathan Blum | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Our Picks for the Best New Business Gadgets
Technology

Our Picks for the Best New Business Gadgets

From smartphones to tablets, a look at the hot new tech toys.
Scott Steinberg | 6 min read