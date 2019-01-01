My Queue

Health Care

Entrepreneur Index™ Down as Medicare-for-All Idea Rattles Healthcare Stocks
Entrepreneur Index

Entrepreneur Index™ Down as Medicare-for-All Idea Rattles Healthcare Stocks

The healthcare industry, normally a defensive place to invest, is one of the worst-performing sectors in the market this year.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Here's How to Offer Competitive Benefits Without Sacrificing Salary

Here's How to Offer Competitive Benefits Without Sacrificing Salary

Small organizations get creative to attract employees, then keep them healthier and happier.
Dave Chase | 7 min read
5 Ways Artificial Intelligence May Affect Health Care in the Near Future and What That Means for You

5 Ways Artificial Intelligence May Affect Health Care in the Near Future and What That Means for You

If you're an entrepreneur in the healthcare field, you need to prepare: AI is coming to your segment soon.
Toby Nwazor | 6 min read
Alexa, I Feel Sick … Can Big Tech Solve the Growing Crisis in Healthcare?

Alexa, I Feel Sick … Can Big Tech Solve the Growing Crisis in Healthcare?

Healthcare costs are much higher in the U.S. than in comparable countries, but we're sicker and die younger. There is a lot of room for improvement.
Andrea J. Miller | 8 min read
'We Built This Company List By List,' Says the Co-Founder of This At-Home Fertility Testing Startup

'We Built This Company List By List,' Says the Co-Founder of This At-Home Fertility Testing Startup

The founders of Modern Fertility want to provide all women with access to fertility tests and education. But first, they need to gain the support of both Silicon Valley and the medical industry.
Stephanie Schomer | 8 min read

'Mentorship is a Conversation for Life' Says the Mentor of This Social Entrepreneur

'Mentorship is a Conversation for Life' Says the Mentor of This Social Entrepreneur

Priti Krishtel applied to the Echoing Green Fellowship to help her nonprofit, I-MAK, get off the ground. But she got more than she bargained for when she found a lifelong mentor.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
Cautiously Navigating Association Health Plans: What Small Employers Can Expect
Health Insurance

Cautiously Navigating Association Health Plans: What Small Employers Can Expect

AHPs may be a good option for many small businesses, but they do have drawbacks.
Chas Rampenthal | 5 min read
10 Things to Know About Association Health Plans, a Potential Solution to Entrepreneurs' Healthcare Problem
The Way We Work

10 Things to Know About Association Health Plans, a Potential Solution to Entrepreneurs' Healthcare Problem

This option for entrepreneurs within the same industry to band together for health benefits has many potential upsides and obstacles.
Lydia Belanger | 12 min read
AI Is Transforming Healthcare as We Know It. Here's a Look at the Future -- and the Opportunities for Entrepreneurs.
Artificial Intelligence

AI Is Transforming Healthcare as We Know It. Here's a Look at the Future -- and the Opportunities for Entrepreneurs.

Artificial intelligence companies are taking on the health industry with big results for consumers. Here are the pros, cons and potential business opportunities.
Hayden Field | 7 min read
You Can Cut Employee Health Insurance Costs the Same Way Big Companies Do
Health Care

You Can Cut Employee Health Insurance Costs the Same Way Big Companies Do

The biggest corporations directly pay for many healthcare services. There are ways small companies can do the same.
Paul Johnson | 8 min read
How to Give Every Team Member a Tax-Free 'Raise'
Ready For Anything

How to Give Every Team Member a Tax-Free 'Raise'

There's no better deal around than a Health Savings Account.
Scott Wylie | 1 min read
Former Tinder Employees Launch Professional Networking App
News and Trends

Former Tinder Employees Launch Professional Networking App

Plus, Ring acquires a smart LED light company and Quartet Healthcare raises 40 million in a series C round.
Venturer | 2 min read
9 Huge Opportunities in Healthcare for Tech-Focused Entrepreneurs
Technology

9 Huge Opportunities in Healthcare for Tech-Focused Entrepreneurs

Why you should focus on healthcare as an opportunity space for your next startup.
Andrew Medal | 5 min read
How Lyft Goes Beyond Picking Up Drunk People From Bars by Giving Patients Rides to the Doctor's
The Fix

How Lyft Goes Beyond Picking Up Drunk People From Bars by Giving Patients Rides to the Doctor's

Lyft saw an unmet need and partnered with transportation coordinators to make sure people could consistently get the care they needed.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
Why This Doctor Believes Entrepreneurs Manage a Cancer Diagnosis Better Than Most
Personal Health

Why This Doctor Believes Entrepreneurs Manage a Cancer Diagnosis Better Than Most

A cancer surgeon finds that founder CEOs bring their executive skillset to a health crisis.
Ganesh Raj | 6 min read