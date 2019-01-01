My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Health-care Costs

You Can Cut Employee Health Insurance Costs the Same Way Big Companies Do
Health Care

You Can Cut Employee Health Insurance Costs the Same Way Big Companies Do

The biggest corporations directly pay for many healthcare services. There are ways small companies can do the same.
Paul Johnson | 8 min read
Should You Still Offer Health Insurance as a Benefit?

Should You Still Offer Health Insurance as a Benefit?

Workers and entrepreneurs are looking for answers about the health care law's uncertain future.
Jennifer Fitzgerald | 8 min read
Should You Tell Customers You're Raising Prices to Pay for Health Insurance?

Should You Tell Customers You're Raising Prices to Pay for Health Insurance?

Rising costs have to be paid for with higher prices or lower profits.
Dan Steiner | 4 min read
How to Control Increasing Employee-Benefits Costs

How to Control Increasing Employee-Benefits Costs

Healthcare costs are rising, and that means one thing for employers: more expensive employee benefits.
Matt Straz | 5 min read
6 Hacks for Taking Control of Your Healthcare Costs

6 Hacks for Taking Control of Your Healthcare Costs

Healthcare is a business, We need to be smart, savvy, informed shoppers.
Rick Bates | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Is This the Biggest Advancement in Diabetes Management Since the Insulin Pump?
Health

Is This the Biggest Advancement in Diabetes Management Since the Insulin Pump?

A well-designed printing process can help low-income diabetics get the care they need.
Andrew Rosenblum | 4 min read
Companies Gain Competitive Advantage by Improving Employee Health
Health Insurance

Companies Gain Competitive Advantage by Improving Employee Health

Encouraging employee wellness turns out to be one of the best productivity investments companies can make.
Pratik Dholakiya | 4 min read
4 Alternatives to Offering Paid Healthcare Benefits
Health-care Costs

4 Alternatives to Offering Paid Healthcare Benefits

Boosting pay and offering more attractive alternative benefits could help companies deal with ever-rising health insurance premiums.
Matt Straz | 4 min read
What the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Means for Entrepreneurs
Affordable Care Act

What the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Means for Entrepreneurs

As delays continue to plague Obamacare, entrepreneurs are left with a mixed bag of consequences for their businesses.
Gwen Moran | 9 min read
White House to Delay Health-Care Marketplace Options for Small Businesses
Growth Strategies

White House to Delay Health-Care Marketplace Options for Small Businesses

The Obama Administration has proposed a change in the deadline for states to have multiple health-insurance exchange options available for small-business owners.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Love Obamacare? Get Ready for More Health-Care Legislation
Growth Strategies

Love Obamacare? Get Ready for More Health-Care Legislation

Most Americans don't like the 'market solution' to the problem of escalating health-insurance costs. The best option for employers and employees alike is to push for government policies that lower the cost of care.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
Four Ways to Write Off Health-Care Expenses
Finance

Four Ways to Write Off Health-Care Expenses

Accountant Mark Kohler discusses four options for taking advantage of this write-off.
Mark J. Kohler
Without the Health Law, Reforms Could Stick
Growth Strategies

Without the Health Law, Reforms Could Stick

Even if you expect the Supreme Court to repeal the health-care law next week, many of the reforms already in effect won't likely go away, say insurance experts.
Diana Ransom | 4 min read
How to Save Money With the Small Business Health-Care Tax Credit
Finance

How to Save Money With the Small Business Health-Care Tax Credit

Accountant Mark Kohler explains the three rules for how to maximize this credit.
Mark J. Kohler
A New Tool to Compare Health-Care Plans
Growth Strategies

A New Tool to Compare Health-Care Plans

A look at how small-business owners can more easily research information on health insurance options.
Gwen Moran | 2 min read