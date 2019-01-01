There are no Videos in your queue.
Health-care Costs
Health Care
The biggest corporations directly pay for many healthcare services. There are ways small companies can do the same.
Workers and entrepreneurs are looking for answers about the health care law's uncertain future.
Rising costs have to be paid for with higher prices or lower profits.
Healthcare costs are rising, and that means one thing for employers: more expensive employee benefits.
Healthcare is a business, We need to be smart, savvy, informed shoppers.
More From This Topic
Health
A well-designed printing process can help low-income diabetics get the care they need.
Health Insurance
Encouraging employee wellness turns out to be one of the best productivity investments companies can make.
Health-care Costs
Boosting pay and offering more attractive alternative benefits could help companies deal with ever-rising health insurance premiums.
Affordable Care Act
As delays continue to plague Obamacare, entrepreneurs are left with a mixed bag of consequences for their businesses.
Growth Strategies
The Obama Administration has proposed a change in the deadline for states to have multiple health-insurance exchange options available for small-business owners.
Growth Strategies
Most Americans don't like the 'market solution' to the problem of escalating health-insurance costs. The best option for employers and employees alike is to push for government policies that lower the cost of care.
Finance
Accountant Mark Kohler discusses four options for taking advantage of this write-off.
Growth Strategies
Even if you expect the Supreme Court to repeal the health-care law next week, many of the reforms already in effect won't likely go away, say insurance experts.
Finance
Accountant Mark Kohler explains the three rules for how to maximize this credit.
Growth Strategies
A look at how small-business owners can more easily research information on health insurance options.
