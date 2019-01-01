My Queue

Health-Care Law

Should You Still Offer Health Insurance as a Benefit?
Health Insurance

Should You Still Offer Health Insurance as a Benefit?

Workers and entrepreneurs are looking for answers about the health care law's uncertain future.
Jennifer Fitzgerald | 8 min read
Companies in the Crosshairs?

Companies in the Crosshairs?

From healthcare and taxes to cyber security and product safety, here's your tip sheet on what the election results could mean for corporate America.
Jonathan Meyer | 6 min read
Warning: Affordable Care Act Penalties Start This Year

Warning: Affordable Care Act Penalties Start This Year

What could noncompliance cost you? Here are seven questions -- and answers.
Joshua Katz | 7 min read
4 Hacks for Lowering Health-Care Costs While Improving Employee Health

4 Hacks for Lowering Health-Care Costs While Improving Employee Health

Complying with the Affordable Care Act means new health insurance premiums for smaller businesses but innovation offers hope of manageable costs and a healthier workforce.
Tor Constantino | 5 min read
What the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Means for Entrepreneurs

What the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Means for Entrepreneurs

As delays continue to plague Obamacare, entrepreneurs are left with a mixed bag of consequences for their businesses.
Gwen Moran | 9 min read

More From This Topic

Obama Compares Health-Care Enrollment Glitches to Apple iOS 7 Bugs
Entrepreneurs

Obama Compares Health-Care Enrollment Glitches to Apple iOS 7 Bugs

President Obama dismissed technical problems with the new health-care exchanges and said they would be fixed. But consumers are finding it hard to sign up for coverage.
Brian Patrick Eha | 2 min read
Obamacare Enrollment Site Suffers Delays
Entrepreneurs

Obamacare Enrollment Site Suffers Delays

Trying to sign up for health-care coverage under Obamacare? You may find it's a case of hurry up and wait.
Brian Patrick Eha | 2 min read
October Means It's Tax Time For Many Businesses
Finance

October Means It's Tax Time For Many Businesses

Most folks don't think about taxes until the spring, but October has some important tax deadlines for business owners.
Barbara Weltman | 4 min read
Healthcare Reform: Self-Funding Pros and Cons
Growth Strategies

Healthcare Reform: Self-Funding Pros and Cons

Self-insurance can help you sidestep some of Obamacare's new requirements. But is it right for your company?
Arlene Weintraub | 5 min read
Small-Business Health-Care Exchanges May Be Delayed
Growth Strategies

Small-Business Health-Care Exchanges May Be Delayed

The health-insurance exchanges due out in October may not be ready on schedule, according to Congress's watchdog.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Health Insurance Reform: Prep Your Staff for the Changes
Growth Strategies

Health Insurance Reform: Prep Your Staff for the Changes

Employers are required to notify workers of their insurance options under Obamacare by Oct. 1. Will you be ready?
Arlene Weintraub | 5 min read
The Basics of Obamacare
Growth Strategies

The Basics of Obamacare

Here are the vitals you need to know about SMBs and The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
Gwen Moran | 9 min read
Health Insurance Reform: Steps to Take Now to Prepare
Growth Strategies

Health Insurance Reform: Steps to Take Now to Prepare

Plan ahead for Obamacare to control costs and limit confusion.
Arlene Weintraub | 5 min read
Your Obamacare Confusion Is an Insurance Broker's Opportunity
Growth Strategies

Your Obamacare Confusion Is an Insurance Broker's Opportunity

Health reform's complexities have spurred some brokers to re-boot their approach to clients.
Dinah Wisenberg Brin | 6 min read
New York City Council Approves Sick-Leave Requirement for Small Businesses
Growth Strategies

New York City Council Approves Sick-Leave Requirement for Small Businesses

Business owners react to a bill that mandates paid sick leave for companies with 20 or more employees.
Brian Patrick Eha | 4 min read