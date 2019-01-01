My Queue

Health tech

Meet The New-Age Techie Caretaker Who Made it to The Entrepreneur India's 35U35 List
35Under35

Meet The New-Age Techie Caretaker Who Made it to The Entrepreneur India's 35U35 List

How with an AI-based startup, this entrepreneur pledges to revolutionize the health-tech space
Mohit Sabharwal | 3 min read
5 Health Tech Trends That Will Drive Disruption in 2019

5 Health Tech Trends That Will Drive Disruption in 2019

The emergence of tech-based startups is taking Indian Startup ecosystem in a whole lot of action in several levels, marking its presence in the health care industry as well
Siddharth Angrish | 3 min read
How Health-Tech Wearables Come Along With Data Privacy Concern

How Health-Tech Wearables Come Along With Data Privacy Concern

Data Privacy In The Age Of Wearables
Franchise India Staff | 3 min read
"It's Only A Brief Matter Of Time That Robots Start Taking Care Of Themselves"

"It's Only A Brief Matter Of Time That Robots Start Taking Care Of Themselves"

In conversation with Kaiesh Vohra of Lucep.
Ritu Kochar | 6 min read
These Startups Are Disrupting the Healthcare Industry With Targeted Cancer Treatments

These Startups Are Disrupting the Healthcare Industry With Targeted Cancer Treatments

Innovations in big data, machine learning and in-device sensors are changing the nature of technology startups.
Adam Toren | 5 min read

Diagnosing a Sick Healthcare Industry
Healthcare

Diagnosing a Sick Healthcare Industry

Healthcare in the US has metastasized, threatening to take over the host economy. If ever there was a paradigm in need of entrepreneurs intent on disruption, here it is. Have at it.
Marc Willard | 7 min read
How to be a Successful Medical Entrepreneur
How To

How to be a Successful Medical Entrepreneur

Medpreneur as a profession has gained tremendous popularity in India today.
5 min read
Why More Women Prefer Healthcare As Their Desired Job Industry
International Women's Day 2016

Why More Women Prefer Healthcare As Their Desired Job Industry

Healthtech expert Anu Acharya shares why healthcare industry is a popular choice among women entrepreneurs
Ritu Kochar | 1 min read