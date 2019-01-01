My Queue

Health trackers

Have a Tattoo? Apple Watch Might Not Be for You.
Apple Watch

Have a Tattoo? Apple Watch Might Not Be for You.

Early adopters of the smartwatch say a number of the key functions are disrupted by their tattoos.
Reuters | 3 min read
Why Investors Are Banking on This App to Curb Childhood Obesity

Why Investors Are Banking on This App to Curb Childhood Obesity

With Kurbo, kids play to lose.
Brittany Shoot | 3 min read
5 New Gadgets That Aim to Have You Living Happier and Healthier

5 New Gadgets That Aim to Have You Living Happier and Healthier

These gadgets can track your heart, monitor your skin health and even test your urine from the comfort of your home.
Emily Price | 4 min read
What the Future of Fitness Trackers Looks Like

What the Future of Fitness Trackers Looks Like

Experts say to expect only more sophistication as the technology evolves.
Reuters | 3 min read
Feeling Frazzled? This Wearable Gadget Can Help Keep Your Stress in Check.

Feeling Frazzled? This Wearable Gadget Can Help Keep Your Stress in Check.

Spire is a clip-on device that sort of looks like a rock but monitors your fluctuating levels of stress.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read

Here's a Dog Collar That Lets Humans Train Man's Best Friend From Anywhere
Technology

Here's a Dog Collar That Lets Humans Train Man's Best Friend From Anywhere

If you had this gadget on your pup, you could be keeping tabs on and talking to him right now, no matter how far apart you are.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read