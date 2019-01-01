My Queue

healthcare in India

Is India Heading for a Universal Healthcare?
Healthcare

Is India Heading for a Universal Healthcare?

While the story of Indian health care is one of excellent policy, it is also one of poor implementation
Dr. Vispi Jokhi | 5 min read
Challenges Faced by Marketers in the Healthcare Sector

Challenges Faced by Marketers in the Healthcare Sector

Marketing trends in Health Care are evolving at a rapid rate to be in sync with the new age trends that come with the advent of technology in the sphere
Sudip Chhatui | 4 min read
Role of Technology in the Healthcare Sector

Role of Technology in the Healthcare Sector

Technological advancements in the field of data management, AI and ML are now aiding healthcare providers and practitioners globally to monitor and manage their patient's in-hospitalisation and post hospitalisation
Nilesh Jain | 4 min read
How Technology can be Leveraged to Offer Personal Healthcare Management Services

How Technology can be Leveraged to Offer Personal Healthcare Management Services

Digital data platforms and integrated devices will transform healthcare form a physical interaction limited to a physician's consulting room to a truly innovative, high quality digital experience free from physical co-location of the doctor
Dr. Abhay Chopada | 8 min read
How Innovation is Paving the Way for Better Home Healthcare

How Innovation is Paving the Way for Better Home Healthcare

Here we'll discuss the challenges in health-care and the changes it has gone through with technology handy today
Vipin Pathak | 4 min read

This Is How Technology And Innovation Shaping the Indian Healthcare Sector
healthcare in India

This Is How Technology And Innovation Shaping the Indian Healthcare Sector

Ee now need innovations for developing technological solutions that can prevent the diseases by diagnosing them at early stages via non-invasive and convenient tools
Shilpa Malik | 6 min read
Is Technology the Future of Healthcare Sector?
healthcare in India

Is Technology the Future of Healthcare Sector?

The practice of medicine has become evidence-based as opposed to individual based
Dr Prathima Reddy | 5 min read
Reasons Why Swiss Insurtech dacadoo has Big Plans for India
healthcare in India

Reasons Why Swiss Insurtech dacadoo has Big Plans for India

The company is working with large healthcare operators in India including hospitals, fitness chains and pharmaceutical companies
Vanita D'souza | 2 min read
Trends That Have Revolutionized Diagnostics in India
Health Care

Trends That Have Revolutionized Diagnostics in India

Using technology in diagnostics is an ideal way to gauge health issues, fatigue, stress, insomnia
Dr. Sushil Shah | 4 min read
VCs & PEs Have Destroyed Ethical Medical Practice Says This Padma Shri in Medicine
Health Care

VCs & PEs Have Destroyed Ethical Medical Practice Says This Padma Shri in Medicine

From Karan Johan to Tushar Kapoor, surrogacy has given hope to many aspiring parents.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read