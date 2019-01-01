My Queue

Supplements and Health Tips That Will Improve Your Mindset
Personal Health

Supplements and Health Tips That Will Improve Your Mindset

What you should be eating and doing to live a healthier lifestyle.
Ben Angel | 2 min read
6 Simple Strategies for Desk Jockeys to Keep Their Joints Pain-Free

6 Simple Strategies for Desk Jockeys to Keep Their Joints Pain-Free

Sitting all day can do a number on your joints over the long haul. A little attention now can make all the difference.
Dan Scalco | 5 min read
McDonald's Is Adding Kale Breakfast Bowls to Its Menu

McDonald's Is Adding Kale Breakfast Bowls to Its Menu

Last year, the franchise was making fun of the superfood. This year, it's embracing the green.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
Chick-fil-A Just Swapped This 49-Year-Old Menu Item for a Kale Salad

Chick-fil-A Just Swapped This 49-Year-Old Menu Item for a Kale Salad

Reactions on social media are mixed.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
Can Fast Food Be Healthy? One Franchise Is Proving the Point and Profiting.

Can Fast Food Be Healthy? One Franchise Is Proving the Point and Profiting.

Freshii is fast food's new green machine.
Jason Daley | 3 min read

How the First Lady Helped Small Grocery Businesses Reduce 'Food Deserts' in California
Impact Investing

How the First Lady Helped Small Grocery Businesses Reduce 'Food Deserts' in California

With help from the White House and some savvy investors, low-income families now have access to healthy food options.
Jessica Pothering | 5 min read
How to Create a Healthy Startup Atmosphere
Workplaces

How to Create a Healthy Startup Atmosphere

Keeping you and your team working in a balanced way can affect whether your enterprise sputters or goes the distance.
John Rampton | 6 min read