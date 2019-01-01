My Queue

Healthy Foods

Stress Management: How the Right Diet and Foods Can Help Reduce Stress?
Stress Management

Stress Management: How the Right Diet and Foods Can Help Reduce Stress?

Reports show that Indians are more stressed than the rest of the world and having the right food habits will help them soothe their minds
Chetan Kanani | 4 min read
How India is A Favourable Market for The Category of Fitness Supplements

How India is A Favourable Market for The Category of Fitness Supplements

The country has become much inclined towards staying healthy, giving rise to a significant market for fitness and healthy consumable goods
Chetan Kanani | 5 min read
Indian Consumers are Increasingly Challenging the F&B Market in the FMCG Sector

Indian Consumers are Increasingly Challenging the F&B Market in the FMCG Sector

Consumers' inclination towards healthy foods have triggered a boom in the Indian foods market and looks assuring for everyone from farmers to the end users
Prashant Parmeswaran | 4 min read
During Trekking, When Sampat Sisters Devised a Breakthrough Idea of Providing Energy Through Bars

During Trekking, When Sampat Sisters Devised a Breakthrough Idea of Providing Energy Through Bars

According to Suhasini, initially, they used to sell 2,000 bars, but now they are clocking 20,000 to 30,000 bars on an average, in Bengaluru.
Sugandh Bahl | 3 min read