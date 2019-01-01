My Queue

hearing aid

How Celebrities Can Help Corporates Maximize Philanthropic Effort
Philanthropy

Ace Australian cricketer Brett Lee shared with Entrepreneur India what motivates him to engage in philanthropic activities.
Komal Nathani | 2 min read
Why Bleetech is a Boon for the Specially Abled

The start-up has received fundings from Social Alpha, IIT Bombay and NASSCOM Foundation
Punita Sabharwal | 1 min read
Why Assistive Tech Needs to Improve Now

Why is assistive technology decades behind in advancement as compared to other technological improvements?
Brian Goral | 5 min read