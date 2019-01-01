There are no Videos in your queue.
Heartbleed
Data Security
Data breaches are costly in money and reputation. Before looking for exotic measures, make sure you have the fundamentals covered.
Google researchers have uncovered a security bug in widely used web encryption technology that they say could allow hackers to take over several types of accounts.
'We're hiring,' the company says of its new security outfit, which will work to maintain cybersecurity across the Internet going beyond Google's own workings on the web.
Take these quick, easy steps to fend off hackers taking advantage of a serious flaw in the popular web browser.
In the wake of the recent Heartbleed SSL bug revelation, it's more crucial now than ever to update all of your online passwords. Here's how in one easy, neat and tidy infographic.
