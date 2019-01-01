My Queue

Heartbleed

7 Basics for Keeping Your Company's Data Safe
Data breaches are costly in money and reputation. Before looking for exotic measures, make sure you have the fundamentals covered.
Istvan Lam | 4 min read
New 'Poodle' Web Threat Not Seen as Menacing as 'Heartbleed'

Google researchers have uncovered a security bug in widely used web encryption technology that they say could allow hackers to take over several types of accounts.
Reuters | 3 min read
Google Unveils Project Zero, an Elite Cybersecurity Squad to Fight Hackers

'We're hiring,' the company says of its new security outfit, which will work to maintain cybersecurity across the Internet going beyond Google's own workings on the web.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
8 Ways to Protect Yourself From Microsoft's Dangerous Internet Explorer Bug

Take these quick, easy steps to fend off hackers taking advantage of a serious flaw in the popular web browser.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
How to Create a Super Strong Password (Infographic)

In the wake of the recent Heartbleed SSL bug revelation, it's more crucial now than ever to update all of your online passwords. Here's how in one easy, neat and tidy infographic.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read