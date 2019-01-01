My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

HEC Paris in Qatar

Follow The Leader: Laoucine Kerbache, Dean and CEO, HEC Paris in Qatar
Leadership

Follow The Leader: Laoucine Kerbache, Dean and CEO, HEC Paris in Qatar

Kerbache is very tuned in on the changing dynamics of the Middle East economies, and is keen on having his organization cater to the specific needs of this particular region.
Aby Sam Thomas | 9 min read
Marketing To A High-End Consumer, Using The Luxury Strategy

Marketing To A High-End Consumer, Using The Luxury Strategy

The luxury strategy aims at creating the highest brand value and pricing power by leveraging all intangible elements of singularity- i.e. time, heritage, country of origin, craftsmanship, man-made, small series, prestigious clients, etc.
Vincent Bastien | 9 min read
A Bright Future For Sustainable Energy Technologies

A Bright Future For Sustainable Energy Technologies

Business opportunities for entrepreneurs arise as renewable energies come under the spotlight in the GCC
Dr. Andrea Masini | 8 min read
Educating Execs: HEC Paris in Qatar

Educating Execs: HEC Paris in Qatar

In 2014, the Financial Times ranked HEC Paris as #1 in the world for Executive Education.
Aby Sam Thomas | 2 min read