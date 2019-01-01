My Queue

Hedge Funds

Activist Hedge Fund Starboard Launches Proxy Fight to Remove Yahoo Board
Yahoo!

Starboard, which owns an estimated 1.7 percent of Yahoo, said it would nominate nine candidates as possible replacements.
Reuters | 2 min read
It's Never Too Late: At 78, This Former Physicist Is Starting a Hedge Fund

Another compelling argument that age is but a number.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Hedge Fund Mogul: Warren Buffett Is a 'Hypocrite'

Daniel Loeb is known in investment circles for his sharp tongue and top returns
Reuters | 2 min read
Tony Robbins: What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the World's Top Hedge Fund Manager

Tony Robbins' top lesson from Ray Dalio, whom he calls 'the Steve Jobs of investing.'
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
With RadioShack Bankruptcy Imminent, a Buyer Steps Forward

The ailing tech retailer is reportedly aiming to file for bankruptcy protection as early as today.
Reuters | 1 min read

SecondMarket CEO: Wall Street Will Put 'Hundreds of Millions' Into Bitcoin
Technology

The founder of the Bitcoin Investment Trust has been meeting with Wall Street players whom he says are preparing to pour vast amounts of money into the digital currency.
Brian Patrick Eha | 5 min read