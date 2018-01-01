hemp
CBD
The Coming International CBD Boom and How it Will Disrupt the Marijuana Business
By legalizing hemp, the Farm Bill sets the stage for a national and international trade in CBD that will dwarf the market for THC products limited to individual states.
hemp
The Next Big Thing in 'Green' Packaging Is Hemp Bioplastic
Hemp is poised to become an immense new source of sustainable, domestically produced industrial raw materials.
Cannabis
Hemp Oil vs. CBD Oil: What's the Difference?
The marijuana plants has so many positive uses that people in the future will think we were insane for ever making it illegal.
Legal Marijuana
FDA Welcomes Public Comments on Marijuana
Marijuana is considered a dangerous drug under international treaties, a stance that needs updating as legalization goes global.
CBD
How 7 Brothers Became Pioneers in Hemp-Based CBD
Jessica Abo sits down with the co-founders of Charlotte's Web, a global social enterprise, which recently completed its IPO.
cannabis industry
Which Big Consumer Product Companies Really Are Entering the Cannabis Industry?
Not all of hype about mammoth companies staking corners in the cannabis market is accurate but the trend is clear.
Pitching Investors
Blue Moon Hemp Wins Leafwire's Miami Pitch Contest
Pitch contests, long standard in traditional industries, give cannabis entrepreneurs the opportunity to meet investors.
Hemp Nation
The One Cannabis Investment You Can't Afford to Miss
Hemp is marijuana's less-trippy cousin. And it's poised to be a massive business.
Cannabis
For the Perfect Social-Impact Investment, Look No Further Than Cannabis
Perhaps the final unhappy irony of cannabis prohibition is that the plant is a benign substitute for many problematic products and raw materials.