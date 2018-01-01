hemp

The Next Big Thing in 'Green' Packaging Is Hemp Bioplastic
The Next Big Thing in 'Green' Packaging Is Hemp Bioplastic

Hemp is poised to become an immense new source of sustainable, domestically produced industrial raw materials.
Christie Lunsford | 6 min read
Hemp Oil vs. CBD Oil: What's the Difference?
Hemp Oil vs. CBD Oil: What's the Difference?

The marijuana plants has so many positive uses that people in the future will think we were insane for ever making it illegal.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
FDA Welcomes Public Comments on Marijuana
FDA Welcomes Public Comments on Marijuana

Marijuana is considered a dangerous drug under international treaties, a stance that needs updating as legalization goes global.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
How 7 Brothers Became Pioneers in Hemp-Based CBD
How 7 Brothers Became Pioneers in Hemp-Based CBD

Jessica Abo sits down with the co-founders of Charlotte's Web, a global social enterprise, which recently completed its IPO.
Jessica Abo | 1 min read
Which Big Consumer Product Companies Really Are Entering the Cannabis Industry?
Which Big Consumer Product Companies Really Are Entering the Cannabis Industry?

Not all of hype about mammoth companies staking corners in the cannabis market is accurate but the trend is clear.
Bethany Gomez | 4 min read
Blue Moon Hemp Wins Leafwire's Miami Pitch Contest
Blue Moon Hemp Wins Leafwire's Miami Pitch Contest

Pitch contests, long standard in traditional industries, give cannabis entrepreneurs the opportunity to meet investors.
Peter Vogel | 3 min read
The One Cannabis Investment You Can't Afford to Miss
The One Cannabis Investment You Can't Afford to Miss

Hemp is marijuana's less-trippy cousin. And it's poised to be a massive business.
Bryan DeHaven | 6 min read
For the Perfect Social-Impact Investment, Look No Further Than Cannabis
For the Perfect Social-Impact Investment, Look No Further Than Cannabis

Perhaps the final unhappy irony of cannabis prohibition is that the plant is a benign substitute for many problematic products and raw materials.
Michael Zaytsev | 6 min read
