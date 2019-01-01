My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Henri Asseily

Five Minutes With Venture Capitalist, Entrepreneur, and Technologist, Henri Asseily
Entrepreneurs

Five Minutes With Venture Capitalist, Entrepreneur, and Technologist, Henri Asseily

As the founder of BizRate.com/Shopzilla in 1996, Asseilly served as its CTO until its sale in 2005 to the E.W. Scripps Company. His newest undertaking, Leap Ventures, focuses on enterprises that are entering Series B growth stage.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 8 min read