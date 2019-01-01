My Queue

Hershey

The Food Industry Is a 'Gold Rush' for Entrepreneurs, Says the Founder of Krave Jerky and a $40 Million Marshmallow Brand
The Digest

The Food Industry Is a 'Gold Rush' for Entrepreneurs, Says the Founder of Krave Jerky and a $40 Million Marshmallow Brand

Jon Sebastiani, whose first business was acquired by Hershey, now leads snack company Smashmallow.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read
Hershey Rejects $23 Billion Mondelez Takeover Offer

The snub underscores the challenges Mondelez Chief Executive Irene Rosenfeld faces in wooing Hershey's controlling shareholder, the Hershey Trust, a $12 billion charity created by the eponymous company's founder a century ago.
Reuters | 4 min read
Get Ready for the 'Achocolypse': The World Is Running Out of Chocolate

The chocolate industry already can't keep up with how much we want to eat, and it's only getting worse.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
The Internet Thinks Hershey's New Logo Looks Like Crap -- Literally

The 120-year-old company unveiled a new logo today, much to the amusement (and disgust) of commenters on social media.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Hershey Raises Prices for First Time in 3 Years as Cocoa Costs Spike

As cocoa prices hit a three year high, chocolate makers are being forced to charge more for their sweet treats.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read

In Order to Persevere, You Need Deeply Held Beliefs
Perseverance

Here are three stories of entrepreneurs who faced struggles, but their commitment to their goals brought them to success.
Gregory Kennedy | 4 min read
Hershey's Foray Into 3-D Printing Could Allow You to Be Your Own Willy Wonka
Technology

A multi-year agreement between a 3-D printing tech company and a global leader in chocolate could bring sweet results.
Brian Patrick Eha | 2 min read