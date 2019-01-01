There are no Videos in your queue.
Hewlett-Packard
Leadership
There are lessons to learn from the missteps of CEOs like Travis Kalanick and Carly Fiorina. Are you paying attention?
While VR has yet to take off beyond gaming, there's a big push at HP for some intriguing business solutions, including a new VR backpack workstation.
HP, trying to jumpstart its once-mighty consumer printing business, is investing in sustainable forests and making ink cartridges out of recycled plastic from Haiti.
Samsung will invest $100 million to $300 million in HP through open market purchases once the deal is through.
Chief Executive Meg Whitman is focusing the group on a few areas such as networking, storage and technology services since it separated last year from computer and printer maker HP Inc.
Mergers and Acquisitions
HPE is expected to have $33 billion in annual revenue after the spinoff and will concentrate on its remaining enterprise group that includes its cloud services business and makes servers, routers and switches.
Coca-Cola
The personal computer and printer specialist inked a deal with The Coca-Cola Company to print custom designs on Diet Coke bottles.
Legal Issues
The CEO is suing HP for $150 million in damages accusing the company of making false and negligent statement about him.
Layoffs
The tech company expects to slash about 10 percent of its workforce over the next three years as it adjusts to falling demand.
Legal Issues
The tech company was accused of making 'false and misleading' statements about Autonomy's value.
Hewlett-Packard
The company is being sold to District Photo for an undisclosed sum.
News and Trends
Years after the deal between HP and Autonomy soured, the fallout continues.
1 min read
Patents
A federal judge in California has deemed the tech company's patents as too abstract.
Leadership
From Yahoo's Marissa Mayer to Uber's Travis Kalanick, these top execs have their work cut out for them in 2015.
