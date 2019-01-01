My Queue

Hgtv

The Property Brothers' Business Empire Depends on One Thing: Their Very Strong Partnership
Partnerships

Drew and Jonathan Scott have conquered the real estate, design, and entertainment worlds. And they know that they're better together.
Jennifer Miller | 11 min read
How the Property Brothers Built Up a Real-Estate and Entertainment Empire One Brick at a Time

Drew and Jonathan Scott didn't just get lucky landing their high-profile gig on HGTV -- they worked their tails off for it. The actors / real-estate moguls share their success secrets with Kelsey Humphreys on "The Pursuit."
Kelsey Humphreys | 5 min read
$1.7 Million a Month: How Meridith Baer Built a Crazy Successful Home-Staging Business

The star of HGTV's 'Staged to Perfection' spent 18 years working as a screenwriter, but her career path was completely unscripted.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read