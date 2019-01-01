My Queue

Hiring Veterans Is Smart Strategy but These 3 factors Drive Them Away
Two-thirds of veterans leave their first post-military job within two years.
Steve Cloetingh | 6 min read
3 Ways to Decentralize Management and Boost Productivity

Ever met a company that models its culture on Western ranchers? Now you have.
Dusty Wunderlich | 6 min read
How to Flatten Your Organizational Hierarchy Now

To preserve a startup ethos at your business (or create one), adopting a less extreme version of a flatter organizational hierarchy can help.
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
We Feel Less Responsible for Acting Badly When Ordered to Do Something

New research attempts to get at the root of why we are so easily persuaded to commit unethical actions when told to do so by another person.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
To Make Meetings Count, Don't Count Past One (Per Week)

One mandatory meeting a week, with a reliable structure and distractions like cell phones and laptops forbidden, can be amazingly productive.
Brad Heidemann | 4 min read

