My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hillary Clinton

CNN Evacuates New York City Office Amid Reports of Suspicious Package After Explosive Devices Sent to Clinton and Obama Homes
News and Trends

CNN Evacuates New York City Office Amid Reports of Suspicious Package After Explosive Devices Sent to Clinton and Obama Homes

Two CNN reporters said the package was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who served in the Obama administration.
Michelle Mark | 3 min read
Why 'Make America Great Again' Beat 'Stronger Together'

Why 'Make America Great Again' Beat 'Stronger Together'

In the battle of the presidential campaign slogans, one side won by an Electoral College landslide.
Ray Hennessey | 6 min read
If You're A Hillary Supporter, This Is the Best Advice You'll Receive Today

If You're A Hillary Supporter, This Is the Best Advice You'll Receive Today

It doesn't matter if you can't yet say 'President Trump.' A lot of people are depending on you to keep the business open, whatever the next four years brings.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
This Question Will Help Your Friendships Survive Past the Election

This Question Will Help Your Friendships Survive Past the Election

Stop assuming you're entirely right and start trying to understand the people you believe are entirely wrong.
Tasha Eurich | 7 min read
It's Election Day: Is Facebook Influencing Your Voting Decision?

It's Election Day: Is Facebook Influencing Your Voting Decision?

Because Facebook's newsfeed algorithm gives you the news you 'want' to see, it's an echo chamber of your political biases.
Jayson DeMers | 6 min read

More From This Topic

The Frightening Potential of Hackers Disrupting the Ballot
Election 2016

The Frightening Potential of Hackers Disrupting the Ballot

The cybersecurity worries of private business pale compared to the potential of hackers undermining trust in an accurate vote count.
Chris Wysopal | 4 min read
Trump and Clinton Are Case Studies in How Not to Apologize
Emotional Intelligence

Trump and Clinton Are Case Studies in How Not to Apologize

Researchers have determined what constitutes a "full apology.'' We're sorry to tell you both candidates fall short, though one more than the other.
Gregg Ward | 5 min read
6 Tips for Talking Politics at Work Without Causing an Uproar
Politics

6 Tips for Talking Politics at Work Without Causing an Uproar

When it comes to discussing politics, simple listening is your safest option.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 3 min read
5 Trump vs. Clinton Business Tax Plan Comparisons
Business Taxes

5 Trump vs. Clinton Business Tax Plan Comparisons

Which presidential candidate's tax plan would be best for your business?
Tom Wheelwright | 4 min read
The Online Response to the Big Debate Reveals Just How Influential Social Media Is
Social Media

The Online Response to the Big Debate Reveals Just How Influential Social Media Is

While social media played a role in both the 2008 and 2012 elections, the influence of platforms such as Facebook and Twitter in previous election cycles pales in comparison to this year.
Samuel Edwards | 6 min read
Who Won the Debate? Entrepreneur Readers Make the Call.
Politics

Who Won the Debate? Entrepreneur Readers Make the Call.

As Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump shook hands after 90-plus minutes of what was inarguable the most 'interesting' presidential debate in modern history, we asked you to call who won it.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
The Leadership Styles Clinton and Trump Use to Connect With Supporters
Leadership Qualities

The Leadership Styles Clinton and Trump Use to Connect With Supporters

Whether voters are with her or want to make America great again might well depend on how they're hardwired to respect collaboration or a more direct approach.
Thuy Sindell and Milo Sindell | 4 min read
Hillary Clinton and the Etiquette of Issuing a Proper Apology
Apology

Hillary Clinton and the Etiquette of Issuing a Proper Apology

The Democratic presidential nominee has done a reasonably good job of dampening the uproar she sparked by labeling of half of Trump supporters "deplorables.''
Jacqueline Whitmore | 5 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Should Embrace Hillary Clinton's Tech and Innovation Agenda
Election 2016

Why Entrepreneurs Should Embrace Hillary Clinton's Tech and Innovation Agenda

Consider her student-debt relief mechanism, which links loan forgiveness to entrepreneurship.
Amy Rosen | 6 min read
Who do You Support for President? Then You're Fired!
Leadership

Who do You Support for President? Then You're Fired!

You should know this without being told but putting your politics in your employees' faces is making them really uncomfortable.
Gene Marks | 5 min read