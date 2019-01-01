There are no Videos in your queue.
Hilton
Hilton's low-budget offering, Tru, will start rolling out later this year. Check out how it will compare to the company's Hampton brand.
Using IBM's artificial intelligence, the machine can greet guests, answer questions and more.
Hilton Grand Vacations Co. violated New York's 'Do Not Call' law by making 334 unsolicited calls to 133 people who had registered not to receive them.
The hotel chain found unauthorized malware that targeted credit card information.
When Pharrell showed up onstage dressed like a bellhop, Hilton Hotels had a sassy tweet ready.
As Marriott and Hilton seek FCC approval to block guests' from using personal Wi-Fi hotspots, Google and Microsoft have come out against the practice.
The initiative is aimed at younger travelers who are increasingly placing hotel reservations on mobile phones.
While going public is certainly a big change for the company, its global franchisees will likely not have to worry.
Don't rest your head on just any hotel pillow. Find out the best deals from our Travel Awards.
