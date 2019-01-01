My Queue

hindi

Anand Mahindra Asks Twitterati to Help Name His Next Car
Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra Asks Twitterati to Help Name His Next Car

Striking a chord, the tweet quickly went viral receiving more than 1,000 likes, 124 retweets and a flood of replies from Indians sharing the suggestions from Sanskrit to Haryanvi words.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
These NextGen Film Producers Know Where The Future of Cinema Lies

These NextGen Film Producers Know Where The Future of Cinema Lies

"We aim to make movies on all those regional stories that fail to make it to the screen"
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
India Sees An Increase In Demand For Digital Content In Regional Languages

India Sees An Increase In Demand For Digital Content In Regional Languages

Net surfers in vernacular languages have grown from 42 million in 2011 to 234 million in 2016.
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
How This Startup Caters To Vernacular Audience

How This Startup Caters To Vernacular Audience

A social media platform, carved to specifically cater to the Hindi speaking audience of today.
Samiksha Jain | 4 min read
Now Learn the ancient Modi Script with This App

Now Learn the ancient Modi Script with This App

The ancient continuous cursive script is back through an app and a plug-in
Rustam Singh | 2 min read