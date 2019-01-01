My Queue

Hip-Hop

7 Prolific Business Lessons Nipsey Hussle Gifted the World
Hip-Hop

7 Prolific Business Lessons Nipsey Hussle Gifted the World

Long live Nipsey the Great.
Andrew Medal | 8 min read
Kanye West's Most Controversial Moments

Kanye West's Most Controversial Moments

Is the outspoken musical genius destroying or helping his personal brand?
Dan Bova | 5 min read
Soulja Boy Is the OG Growth Hacker

Soulja Boy Is the OG Growth Hacker

The rapper built his career from scratch through clever digital strategies.
Andrew Medal | 4 min read
Lessons on Innovation and Evolution From 3 Top Hip-Hop Artists

Lessons on Innovation and Evolution From 3 Top Hip-Hop Artists

Many of the best hip-hop artists have managed to survive and thrive over decades of changing music, economic storms and technology shifts.
Matthew Toren | 4 min read
Entrepreneurs and Hustlers Are 2 Tracks on the Same Record

Entrepreneurs and Hustlers Are 2 Tracks on the Same Record

A former DJ at one of New York's largest hip-hop radio stations shares how he blazed a path to success.
Cipha Sounds | 5 min read

More From This Topic

4 Marketing Lessons From Pop-Culture Writer Shea Serrano
Marketing

4 Marketing Lessons From Pop-Culture Writer Shea Serrano

Marketing your first book, a new product or a catchy feature? Build an online following first. Say, you could even spread the word via rappers.
Eric M. Ruiz | 5 min read
What Biggie Smalls's Accountant Taught Me About Life
Inspiration

What Biggie Smalls's Accountant Taught Me About Life

The 'Accountant to the Stars' had a big impact on me with just a few words.
Andrew Medal | 4 min read
50 Cent and Intel Unveil High-Tech Headphones: 'I Invest In Things I Can Move the Needle In.'
50 Cent

50 Cent and Intel Unveil High-Tech Headphones: 'I Invest In Things I Can Move the Needle In.'

The rapper turned business mogul discusses his latest tech venture and his strategy for vetting investment opportunities.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 7 min read
How These Entrepreneurs Found a Catchy Way to Teach Students Financial Literacy
Personal Finance

How These Entrepreneurs Found a Catchy Way to Teach Students Financial Literacy

Flocabulary, a company that makes educational hip-hop songs and videos for grades K-12, will use the same medium to teach kids about personal finance.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
Russell Simmons' No. 1 Rule for Success
Russell Simmons

Russell Simmons' No. 1 Rule for Success

The hip-hop tycoon uses this simple technique to focus on his goals.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 2 min read
3 Entrepreneurial Lessons to Learn From Kanye West
Music

3 Entrepreneurial Lessons to Learn From Kanye West

The innovators in music world are teaching young Americans some basics about breaking out on their own.
Eric M. Ruiz | 6 min read