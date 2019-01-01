My Queue

Hiring Sales Pros

5 Simple Adjustments That Bring In High-End Clients Consistently
Branding

5 Simple Adjustments That Bring In High-End Clients Consistently

Don't settle for clients who pay late, ask for discounts and deals, waste your time and don't do the work.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
Why Your Next Sales Hire Also Needs to Be a Great Human Being

Why Your Next Sales Hire Also Needs to Be a Great Human Being

Building a world-class sales team requires great people who are not only great at sales, but are empathetic teammates and good leaders.
Eliot Burdett | 5 min read
Treating Sales Reps Like the Rest of Your Talent is a Mistake

Treating Sales Reps Like the Rest of Your Talent is a Mistake

Cancel the "cookie-cutter" approach to training your sales force and optimize your talent by using these five key steps.
Jim Ninivaggi | 6 min read
How to Become Better at Hiring Sales Reps

How to Become Better at Hiring Sales Reps

The traditional hiring process is unfair to both employee and employer. Here's how to work around that.
Danny Wong | 4 min read
The Riskiest Hire? Your First Sales Rep.

The Riskiest Hire? Your First Sales Rep.

Have you mapped out exactly what you want this person to do, and, more importantly, be?
Beth Miller | 5 min read

More From This Topic

An Accomplished Sales CEO Shares 5 Success Principles
Sales

An Accomplished Sales CEO Shares 5 Success Principles

Sales, with all of its frustrations and rewards, is at the heart of every business.
Peter S. Cohan | 5 min read
Which Selling Technique Will Best Benefit Your Business?
Sales Strategies

Which Selling Technique Will Best Benefit Your Business?

Product selling, solution selling, and insight selling: Do you know the differences?
George Deeb | 4 min read
The People Growing Rich In Sales Share These 5 Entrepreneurial Qualities
Sales

The People Growing Rich In Sales Share These 5 Entrepreneurial Qualities

There is job called "sales rep'' but the people who excel at it treat it like their own business.
Yoav Vilner | 5 min read
Quit Relying on Your Intuition When Hiring Your Sales Team
Hiring Sales Pros

Quit Relying on Your Intuition When Hiring Your Sales Team

There are reliable, objective means to determine who will succeed at sales, even if they've never sold anything and don't look as though they could.
Jason Forrest | 5 min read
A Guide to Hiring the Right Type of Salesperson for What You're Selling
Hiring Sales Pros

A Guide to Hiring the Right Type of Salesperson for What You're Selling

Just as a relief pitcher and a starter are different types doing the same job, sales pros come in endless variety.
George Deeb | 3 min read
What Angry Birds Can Teach Old Sales Pros About New Sales Tricks
Older Workers

What Angry Birds Can Teach Old Sales Pros About New Sales Tricks

Sales veterans, don't endure a Willy Loman twilight. Get the knack for social media and you'll dream of what you might have done with it back-in-the-day.
Doug Camplejohn | 6 min read
4 Signs a Sales Pro Will Be a Good Hire (Hint: Think Money)
Sales Employees

4 Signs a Sales Pro Will Be a Good Hire (Hint: Think Money)

Money motivation is the one factor that sets apart great salespeople from the mediocre ones, or worse.
Suzanne Paling | 4 min read