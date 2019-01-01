My Queue

Historias emprendedoras

La estufita portátil que salva la vida de 5 mil familias mexicanas
La startup Glatt Stove cambia la forma en que se cocina en México, de una forma segura y amigable con el ambiente. El eco de esta innovación ha resonado hasta Londres.
Yanin Alfaro | 6 min read